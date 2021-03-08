Hyderabad Metro Rail has 65 loco pilots

Hyderabad: There are many fine examples of women achievements in the city of Hyderabad. One of them is there are around 65 women loco pilots in Hyderabad metro rail.

Among the 65 women loco pilots, one of them is Saravani Bora aged 25 belonging to a middle class family in Warangal. She did her engineering in Electronics and Communications stream and her goal was to become a IT professional. But after getting a job in metro rail she had to change her mind. In 2019, she first drove the metro rail.

A 24-year-old woman, Pooja, a mechanical engineer, is another example of women accomplishment. She also joined metro rail as a loco driver and has piloted around 50 thousand kilometers of metro rail in 2 years. She said sometimes people after seeing them working as pilot get astonished and some people encourage us and shower their blessings on us. She said in the beginning many people told her that she will not long last in the male dominated field. She said that now she is feeling that her decision was right.

A 23-year-old Priyanka Reddy said after all the hard work and perseverance, she now feels accomplished.

Other pilots said that it was difficult for them to convince their parents for this job. But after seeing their determination they respected their decision. After being entrusted with the loco pilots role, these women said that they are ready for a bigger responsibility also. They are keen on handling the jobs of Station Controller, Depot Controller, and Traffic Controller. They added that Metro rail always supports them and has taken every step for their safety. If they face any kind of difficulty, the higher authorities are there to resolve it.