Hyderabad metro rail issues safety protocol in wake of rising COVID cases

Hyderabad: In a continuing spike in COVID-19 cases, L&T metro rail Hyderabad on Thursday issued COVID-19 safety guidelines for the wellbeing of passengers in line with the guidelines issued by the central and the state government.

HMRL requested passengers to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and any violations would attract appropriate fine.

Mandatory thermal scanning of every passenger is done at each entry security point by the security personnel. Hand sanitizers are available at each entry security point for passengers to sanitize their hands before entering the metro station.

Hyderabad Metro Rail encourages passengers to buy Mobile QR Tickets, prior to their journey, using apps viz. Phonepe, MakeMyTrip, Paytm and T-Savaari to save time, stay safe, remain contactless and avoid queues at the counters.

MD & CEO, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, KVB Reddy said, “The recent surge in covid cases across the country has put us all on a high alert. I would like to appeal to the citizens to adhere to all safety protocols while traveling through metro train. These guidelines are for their safety and wellbeing also for their co passengers and metro staff. Wearing of masks, social distancing, hand sanitization and thermal screening are mandatory at metro rail.”

Hyderabad Metro Rail prominently displays COVID-19 related safety guidelines across it premises. Each metro train gets sanitized before the start of every ride along with all passenger touch points getting sanitized at regular intervals. Apart from the regular safety announcements, each metro train carries stickers on alternate seats and on the floor for passengers to follow social distancing, the officials said.