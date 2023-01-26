Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited increases train frequency

Hyderabad: In order to address the issue of crowded trains, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) decided to increase the frequency of the train to less than three minutes during peak hours.

Responding to the tweet shared by a Twitterati, Managing Director of HMRL NVS Reddy wrote, ‘We have asked L&T top management to procure more trains but it’s a time taking exercise. As an interim relief, train frequency is being increased to less than 3 minutes during peak hours & short loop services are introduced.’

After seeing the video of the crowded Ameerpet Metro Station, he wrote, ‘platform length is also being increased at Ameerpet’.

Around 4.5 lakh Hyderabad passengers depend on Metro Rail

Daily around 4.5 lahks Hyderabad passengers travel using Metro Rail. However, it is just half the capacity.

Though the occupancy does not reach the maximum level, some routes at specific times witness heavy rush.

Some of the netizens are of the opinion that the problem of crowded trains and heavy rush at the stations can be solved by increasing the number of bogies from the current three to six.

Old city still waits for Metro Rail

Metro Rail began its operation in Hyderabad on November 29, 2017, and since then HMRL is continuously working to improve the commuters’ experience by taking new initiatives.

Despite recent technical glitches that affected the Metro service, it is considered one of the most preferred mode of transportation in Hyderabad.

However, the metro rail has not been made available in the Old city so far.

In spite of many representations made by political leaders including AIMIM MLA Akbarduddin Owaisi, metro rail is not yet extended to the Old City.