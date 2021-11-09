Hyderabad metro rail might revise timings to start from 6?

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro might revise its timings to start operations from 6 am onwards instead of 7 am now, after passengers highlighted their inconvenience of having to wait longfor trains early morning to Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Twitter.

In his reply to a passenger, KTR flagged the issue to NVS Reddy, Managing Director, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL). He suggested that the request of the passenger be considered.

A metro passenger, Abhinav Sudarsi, tweeted a series of photographs and videos to the Minister and wrote, “People reached the Metro stations by 6 am and since Metro trains begin services at 7 am, have to wait for one hour. Trying to reach office any sooner by taking cabs was a costly option since cabs charged more in the early hours.”

“Senior Citizens are having 2 be squeezed & sandwiched amongst the rest of the crowd, kindly do the needful & start Hyderabad Metro by 6AM to avoid this kind of congestion & inconvenience 4 ur Citizens!,” Abhinav added.

@KTRTRS @KTRoffice

Request you to start Metro by 6AM @Hyd, Most trains reach by 6 & people are having 2 wait 4d last 1 Hour 4 Metro 2 begin, Cabs r expensive in early hours & wastin 1hr on a Monday morning is expensive 4us! pic.twitter.com/bI5CkKHOwT — Abhinav Sudarsi (@SudarsiAbhinav) November 8, 2021

This is the State of #HyderabadMetro train @ 7:05AM @KTRTRS Sir @KTRoffice..



Senior Citizens are having 2 be squeezed & sandwiched amongst the rest of the crowd, kindly do the needful & start Hyderabad Metro by 6AM to avoid this kind of congestion & inconvenience 4 ur Citizens! pic.twitter.com/rkWF02S0ot — Abhinav Sudarsi (@SudarsiAbhinav) November 8, 2021

Replying to his request, the minister said he agreed with the suggestion and asked the HMRL MD and L&T to coordinate and ensure the same.

I agree with your suggestion Abhinav@md_hmrl and @ltmhyd please coordinate and ensure https://t.co/36OMtyaVxq — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 8, 2021

Responding to the matter, NVS Reddy replied positively to the Minister. Official information on the revised timings might be revised once HMRL takes a decision.