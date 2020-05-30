Hyderabad Metro Rail, RTC buses in city may resume services soon

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail and RTC buses in the city are likely to resume their services in the month of June.

The State Government has reportedly asked Metro Rail authorities to get ready to resume the services.

Maintenance operations of the Metro Rail infrastructure is already going on to keep it up to date.

It is expected that after the end of lockdown 4.0 period, center government may allow Metro Rail services to operate.

As per the report, a senior official of CMO said that resumption of Hyderabad Metro Rail and RTC buses on city routes will be allowed if Central Government allows these services in the guidelines that is expected to be released within two days.

In order to adhere to physical distancing norms, Hyderabad Metro Rail may limit the number of passenger in a train to 50 percent of its capacity. Even if 50 percent rule is followed, a train has a capacity to carry 500 passengers.

It may be mentioned that Hyderabad Metro Rail and RTC buses have stopped their service after the imposing of nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

L&T is incurring a loss of Rs. 45 crore per month.

Although RTC started plying buses in all districts of Telangana State except Hyderabad, the capacity of the buses reduced to adhere to physical distancing norm.

Meanwhile, the Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) appealed to the Chief Minister of Telangana State to allow restarting of shopping malls after the end of lockdown 4.0.

Coronavirus cases in Telangana State

On the one hand, the government and people are trying to restore normalcy, on the other, the number of coronavirus cases in Telangana State continued to soar with 169 new cases from Thursday 5 p.m. to Friday 5 p.m. The biggest single-day jump pushed the state’s tally to 2,425.

