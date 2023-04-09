Hyderabad Metro Rail services extended for IPL match

The last train will depart from Stadium station at 12.30 am

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 9th April 2023 10:16 am IST
Metro rails to run till 2 am on new year's eve
Representative Image (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail services have been extended today for the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. The match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad. As many fans are expected to attend the match, Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities have decided to increase the frequency of trains.

To ensure that fans reach the stadium on time, the authorities have decided to increase the number of trains running two hours before the match.

After the match, the last train will depart from Stadium station at 12.30 am.

MS Education Academy

It is important to note that beyond the scheduled hours, entry will be allowed at Stadium station only. At other stations, only exits will be available.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail has become an important mode of transportation for fans attending matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. With its fast and reliable services, it has made it easy for fans to reach the stadium on time.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 9th April 2023 10:16 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button