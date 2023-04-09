Hyderabad Metro Rail services extended for IPL match

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail services have been extended today for the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. The match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad. As many fans are expected to attend the match, Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities have decided to increase the frequency of trains.

To ensure that fans reach the stadium on time, the authorities have decided to increase the number of trains running two hours before the match.

After the match, the last train will depart from Stadium station at 12.30 am.

It is important to note that beyond the scheduled hours, entry will be allowed at Stadium station only. At other stations, only exits will be available.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail has become an important mode of transportation for fans attending matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. With its fast and reliable services, it has made it easy for fans to reach the stadium on time.