Hyderabad Metro Rail, Star Maa launch ‘Bigg Boss is watching you’ campaign

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail and Star Maa on Saturday launched the ‘Bigg Boss is watching you’ campaign to promote public safety among commuters.

Managing director and chief executive officer of L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (L&TMRHL), Bigg Boss Season 6 host superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, head of corporate communications of L&TMRHL Anindita Sinha and business head of Star Maa Raghava Vaidyula were present at the public safety awareness campaign poster launch.

KVB Reddy- MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, Bigg Boss Season 6 Host Superstar Nagarjuna, Anindita Sinha- Head Corporate Communications, L&TMRHL and Raghava Vaidyula- Business Head, Star Maa, at the Hyderabad Metro Rail's Public Safety Awareness Campaign Poster Launch today.

The campaign is trying to promote travel instructions for Hyderabad Metro Rail passengers’ safety.

Following are the instructions for the passengers

Use lifts/stairs/escalators to move from one platform to another. Don’t cross yellow lines at the Hyderabad Metro Rail platform Don’t use cellphone while boarding and deboarding. Wait for passengers to deboard before you board. Ladies’ seats are only for ladies. Go digital for ticket booking.

Apart from it, the official Twitter handle of L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail issued more safety measures.

Urging passengers to cooperate with it, it asks them not to slide on the escalators. It also urges them not to leave kids alone on the escalators.

Woman injured at metro station

Recently, a woman got injured at the Hitec City metro station. Following the incident, the L&TMRHL started an awareness campaign. It also released a statement after the incident.

In the release, L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail mentioned, ‘The passenger was found running up the moving escalator in a hurry. She injured herself at the escalator but didn’t realise her injury and proceeded towards the platform duly buying a ticket and passing through security checks. Some fellow passengers brought to her notice the blood marks on the toe and they also approached Continental Coffee Shop and later the Station Controller office’.

Rejecting the claim made by a media report, it mentioned, “The ‘pool of blood’ which is mentioned in the report, is nothing but water which was poured onto the wound by the fellow passengers.”

Giving the details of the steps taken after the incident, it mentioned, ‘she was provided help and first aid too by the metro staff. She was also offered wheel-chair support’.

Hyderabad Metro Rail and TSRTC enter into agreement

Recently, in order to provide convenient travel to the residents of the twin cities, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) have entered into an agreement.

The agreement will not only strengthen the public transport system in Hyderabad and Secunderabad but also avoid traffic congestion.

This has been done to strengthen the public transport system and avoid traffic jams.

It will also ensure first and last-mile connectivity service in Hyderabad.