Hyderabad Metro Rail: Three new corridors to be launched soon

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail is expected to launch three new corridors in the second phase of the metro project. These corridors will link Lakdikapul with RGIA, Nagole with LB Nagar and Raidurg with RGIA.

Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, NVS Reddy said that Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been submitted to State Government.

Metro Corridor-II

It may be mentioned that recently, the Chief Minister of Telangana State had flagged off the Metro Corridor-II services between JBS and MGBS. The length of the corridor is 11 km.

After the inauguration of the corridor, the total operational length of the Hyderabad Metro Rail has become 69 km.

Hyderabad Metro Rail in Old City

It may be noted that residents of the Old City of Hyderabad are also demanding the facility in their localities.

Amazing that you have funds for JBS & MGBS,when will @hmrgov start and complete MGBS to FALAKNUMA ? https://t.co/FnCyy8Y829 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 6, 2020

After the announcement of the JBS-MGBS corridor, AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi had tweeted, “Amazing that you have funds for JBS & MGBS, when will @hmrgov start and complete MGBS to FALAKNUMA?”.