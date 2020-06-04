Hyderabad Metro Rail ticket fares: HC asks Govt to respond

Hyderabad: The bench of Telangana High Court that was hearing the PIL filed by CPM against Hyderabad Metro Rail ticket fares asked State government, Central Government, HMRL and L&TMRHL to respond within four weeks.

The bench of Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy also questioned whether HMRL and L&TMRHL are two same or different entities.

Fares fixed unilaterally

The PIL alleged that L&T fixes the fares unilaterally. It is also alleged that State and Central Governments are not taking action despite knowing that HMRL is taking steps against concession agreement.

Fares notified in November 2017

Distance Fare (in rupees) Up to 2 km 10 2-4 km 15 4-6 km 25 6-8 km 30 8-10 km 35 10-14 km 40 14-18 km 45 18-22 km 50 22-26 km 55 26 km 60

Fares as per consession agreement

Distance Fare (in rupees) Up to 2 km 8 2-6 km 10 6-10 km 12 10-14 km 14 14-18 km 16 18 km 19 Unlimited 40

It is also claimed that L&T had received Rs 1,458 crore from the Centre to keep Hyderabad Metro Rail ticket fares low. Apart from it, L&T receive revenue from the malls it constructed on public spaces, petitioner added.

Drop existing fare chart

The petitioner urged the court to drop the existing fare chart. He wants HMRL to collect fares as per the concession agreement.

