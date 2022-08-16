Hyderabad metro rail to be halted for national anthem

Hyderabad: Hyderabad metro rail is going to take part in the national anthem singing program which is scheduled to be held at 11:30 am today.

The trains will be stopped for one minute and the national anthem will be played inside the metro. The anthem will be played at the metro stations too.

As per the Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) NVS Reddy, the commuters will be requested to stand and sing the national anthem.

National anthem at traffic junctions

Meanwhile, all the traffic signals in Hyderabad will turn red and the national anthem would be played in all the public address systems at 11:30 am today.

As per the instructions of the Telangana government pertaining to the mass singing of the national anthem, traffic will be stopped at traffic police manned junctions too.

All citizens have been requested to stand and sing the national anthem at the junctions.

75th anniversary of Indian independence

This year, India is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its independence. The event is named ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The overall celebration that began on March 12, 2022, will continue till August 15, 2023.

The government has also launched a campaign ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ wherein 20×30 inch national flags are being delivered to every household at a subsidized rate of Rs. 25 each.