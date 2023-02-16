Hyderabad metro shuttled 1.9 crore people to Numaish in 45 days

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rails (HMR) shuttled a record 1.9 crore passengers from January 1 to February 15, with about 11 lakh commuters using it to reach the Numaish at Nampally’s exhibition grounds, in the span of 45 days.

According to officials, Gandhi Bhavan metro station, located just beside the noted location for the All India Industrial Exhibition remained the most crowded for the past month.

The metro rails department further extended their services on corridor one or the red line (LB Nagar to Miyapur) and corridor three or the blue line (Nagole to Raidurg) during the Nuamish period.

The last train started from the respective terminal stations at 12 midnight and reached the final destinations by about 1 am.

The HMR department was recognised and felicitated by the Numaish society for its seamless efforts in facilitating visitors travelling by metro to reach the 82nd AIIE Numaish-2023 exhibition after the exhibition wrapped on Wednesday.