Hyderabad Metro: Three stations to resume operations from Dec 3

Hyderabad: After several months of being non-functional, the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) is all set to resume operations from the three stations– Bharatnagar, Musheerabad and Gandhi Hospital from Thursday, December 3.

While Bharatnagar is a station in Corridor-1 (Miyapur-LB Nagar), Musheerabad and Gandhi Hospital are stationed in Corridor-2 (JBS-Faluknama). These stations remained close as they were located in COVID-19 containment zones.

Post unlock, the Metro services were being made available in a graded manner with due approval from the government. The HMRL on Wednesday announced the resumption of services from the three closed stations.

As per the report by Telangana Today, “The Metro authorities informed that in view of the demands from the passengers, the first train would start at 6.30 am every day instead of 7 am. However, there would be no change in the timing of the last train which leaves the originating terminal station at 9.30 pm and reaches the destination station at around 10.30 pm.”