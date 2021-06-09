Hyderabad metro timings rescheduled due to COVID lockdown

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday has modified the timings of the Hyderabad metro in view of COVID-19 lockdown extension in the state, which has been been extended by 10 days. Now Hyderabad metro will operate its train between 7 am and 6 pm from June 10.

In a statement by the government,”In view of the extension of the lockdown by the Government of Telangana, the timings of the Hyderabad Metro Rail service have been rescheduled.”

“During this period, Hyderabad Metro Rail will start its first train from respective terminal stations at 7 am; while the last train will start at 5pm and end at the respective terminating stations by 6pm,” the statement said.

Further government has asked people using the metro services to strictly follow the COVID-19 Safety guidelines including social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitisation and thermal screening, among others.

Passengers are requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail in their efforts towards keeping their journey safe.