Hyderabad: Metro train services disrupted due to technical snag

Sakina FatimaPublished: 18th November 2020 2:06 pm IST
Hyderabad Metro Rail

Hyderabad: Passengers travelling in the metro train between Miyapur- Ameerpet route on Wednesday were subjected to inconvenience when the train was force halted due to technical snag for over twenty minutes.

As it was the peak hour, commuters found it difficult to be stranded amidst the crowd in the train. Several complained about the COVID-19 precautions being openly ignored.

Commuters waiting at stations expressed inconvenienced by the technical error “Every day I board the train at Malakpet station every morning to reach my office in Lakdikapul. However, the metro officials reacted swiftly and fixed the snags resuming the services,” a passenger said.

READ:  Hyderabad: Secunderabad Club manager killed in accident at Madhapur
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Sakina FatimaPublished: 18th November 2020 2:06 pm IST
Back to top button