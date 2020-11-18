Hyderabad: Metro train services disrupted due to technical snag

Hyderabad: Passengers travelling in the metro train between Miyapur- Ameerpet route on Wednesday were subjected to inconvenience when the train was force halted due to technical snag for over twenty minutes.

As it was the peak hour, commuters found it difficult to be stranded amidst the crowd in the train. Several complained about the COVID-19 precautions being openly ignored.

Commuters waiting at stations expressed inconvenienced by the technical error “Every day I board the train at Malakpet station every morning to reach my office in Lakdikapul. However, the metro officials reacted swiftly and fixed the snags resuming the services,” a passenger said.