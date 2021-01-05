Hyderabad: Metro train services disrupted due to technical snag

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail service was interrupted for over 30 minutes on Tuesday morning due to a technical snag. Passengers traveling in the metro train between Ameerpet- Assembly route were subjected to inconvenience when the train was force halted at 11:30 am.

As it was the peak hour, commuters found it difficult to be stranded amidst the crowd on the train.

Many passengers had to switch to autos and buses to reach their destinations.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd. (HMRL) officials said that trains were running normally now after the snags were rectified. The signal switch was rectified in 10 minutes but trains were made to run in manual mode for some time as all checks had to be done and operations had to be put back in CBTC automatic mode gradually.