Hyderabad Metropolitan Authority razes 3 buildings, seals 2

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) along with Urban Local Bodies of Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) and the District Task Forces on Monday razed three illegally constructed buildings under the jurisdiction of Manikonda Municipality. .

Two such buildings, under the jurisdiction of Tumkunta municipality were sealed. It is to be noted that the HMDA has initiated a demolition drive against the illegal constructions in the city. As part of the drive which began on January 17, 2022, so far 119 illegal structures have been rased, for not complying to the standard construction rules.

On January 26, 100 buildings were identified as illegal constructions, which were brought to the HMDA’s notice through a survey conducted by specially constituted teams. The Municipal Administration & Urban Development Ministry ordered the special drive.