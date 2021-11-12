Hyderabad: Microsoft India to hire freshers; check details here

Hyderabad: Microsoft India Private Limited is looking to hire freshers for multiple roles in India, including Hyderabad.

The company is a subsidiary of American software company Microsoft Corporation, headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

Microsoft office in India has over 8,000 employees, engaged in sales and marketing, research and development and customer services and support, across 11 Indian cities – Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

To be a part of ‘Microsoft Recruitment 2021’ drive, check the details given below:

Job vacancy details

1. Position: Software engineer

Location: Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Noida

Qualification: BTech/MTech/MS Degree in Computer Science with minimum CGPA of 7.5/10. A batch of 2022 (no backlogs).

Roles and responsibilities

Ability to write clean, well-crafted code with an emphasis on quality, simplicity, durability, and maintainability.

Consider customers’ perspectives and experiences when implementing solutions.

Demonstrate the ability to deliver tasks on time; also exhibit the ability to adapt to change.

Provide estimates; author validation tests; provide timely issue resolutions.

Communicate effectively to surface progress, risks, and help needed within the project team.

Should not have appeared in any on-campus or off-campus Microsoft Hiring process (which includes an online test or technical discussions) in the last 6 months.

2. Position: Data Scientist

Location: Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Noida

Qualification: B.Tech / M.Tech/ MS degree in Computer Science or related quantitative field with min. 7.5/10 CGPA.(Batch of 2022)

Experience: R / Matlab / Scipy / Pandas / Weka, and scripting languages such as Perl, Python.

Knowledge: C++, C#, and NET is a plus.

Other than the above roles, Microsoft India is looking to hire more and multiple other roles as well and interested candidates can visit careers.microsoft.com to find out more.

How to apply

Interested applicants can apply via the career page on the official website.