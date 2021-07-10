Hyderabad: Millat fund arranges burial of 12 dead bodies

Hyderabad: Siasat’s Millat Fund has arranged the burials of 12 Muslim dead bodies.

Under the supervision of the News Editor of Siasat Daily Amer Ali Khan, the dead bodies were received from Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospital.

Head of the forensic department of Osmania Hospital, Dr. Mohammed Taqiuddin oversaw the ablution of the bodies.

The funeral prayers were led by Moulana Shakeel Ahmed Qasimi of Masjid Chaman. Later the dead bodies were buried in the Thar Tharey Shah Muslim graveyard in Secunderabad. Sunni Pura Mosque Committee members assisted Syed Abdul Mannan and Mohammed Abdul Jaleel in the burial rites of the bodies.

Secunderabad-based Sofiya Khan prayed for the forgiveness of the departed souls and appreciated the donors who contribute to the Millat fund.