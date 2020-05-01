Hyderabad: MIM Corporator booked for assaulting cops

Hyderabad: Madannapet police have registered a case against AIMIM corporator for allegedly assaulting police constables posted on a picket. On April 30, two police constables were deputed near a Mosque in old city, while the corporator Murtuza Ali along with a few followers arrived there and picked up an argument with the cops over the locking of Mosque.

The Chawni division corporator allegedly assaulted a police constable A Shyam Prasad when he tried to remove the name badge. The whole incident was recorded with mobile phone and later the same went viral on social media.

The police registered a case under IPC section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and taken up investigation. “As per the complaint received from police constables.

The MIM Corporator against whom the case has been registered, denied the allegations.

