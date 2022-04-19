Hyderabad: Mindspace skywalk now open for public

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated the one- kilometer long skywalk at Raidurg Metro Station.

The newly built facility connects the metro station to various parts of the Mindspace campus at Madhapur. The roofed skywalk ensures a safe passage for commuters using metro services. It would also help pedestrians avoid the traffic hassle. IT is expected to cater to approximately 30,000 commuters on a daily basis.

The Twitter handle of the minister for IT and MAUD shared the news of the skywalk being opened for public and said, “Adding beauty to the existing infrastructure in the MindSpace campus, the Skywalk has 6 staircases, 5 escalators and 4 lifts. The accessible design aims to make the Skywalk more inclusive and is designed keeping in mind people with disabilities.”

The office of KTR also put up a tweet consisting of a video of the skywalk and said, “A short video on the skywalk developed by K Raheja Corp in Mindspace Campus, Hyderabad. MA&UD Minister @KTRTRS inaugurated this 1 km skywalk which is expected to ease commute for around 30,000 people on a daily basis.”