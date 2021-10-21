Hyderabad: ‘Mini Numaish’ exhibition promises authentic experience of India

Hyderabad: The extravaganza festival, Numaish, which is held in Hyderabad annually recently opened for visitors at Exhibition Grounds in Nampally.

Organised on a much smaller scale this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic following necessary protocols, the All-India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE) has 300 stalls and is being called ‘Mini Numaish’ this year.

Wide space has been provided by expanding roads for people to walk freely while following social distancing norms.

The 20-day festival, which opens between 4 pm and 10.30 pm, will continue till October 31.

The AIIE Society annually organises the exhibition between January 1 and February 15. Organiser Prabha Shankar, Secretary of Exhibition Society while speaking to ANI said, “Since the exhibition society could not organise Numaish from January 1 to February 15 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so we have gone for a trial of conducting the exhibition, with 300 stalls compared to the usual 2,500 stalls.”

Expressing happiness over the footfall of the people, he said, “I am very happy to inform that good turn out of people at Mini Numaish. Around 5,000 people per day are coming. In short notice, we have opened this mela coinciding with Dussehra and Eid.”

He added, “Most of the stall owners hail from states other than Telangana, that is from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and West Bengal to Gujarat. From all states, there is representation here.”

A number of stalls in the Numaish cater to a variety of cuisines. Swings and rides are also installed in the exhibition for children.

“This initiative will result in conducting Mini Numaish every year during festivals of Dussehra and Diwali. We are also sure we won’t be having a problem organising the 81st exhibition next year,” said the organiser.

He further assured that the area has been equipped with all necessary things including an emergency fire system.

Faria Shah, a food stall owner at the exhibition, said, “We specialise in Kebabs. We started this business in 2015, so we are in this field for 6 years. The sale is good.”

Shah also said that she is hopeful of earning more profits from the Numaish mela that is expected to be organised next year on a much larger scale.

Disha Ali, a visitor hailing from Maharashtra said that she visits the exhibition every year. “It is a one-stop destination and the prices are also reasonable.”

Nausheen, who is from Lucknow and has set up a stall with Chikankari Kurtis and suits, said, “I am happy that the people are coming.” Another stall owner Naved, who resides in Delhi, also said that he is regular to AIIE. “The response is always good here.”