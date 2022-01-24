Hyderabad: Minor boy dies by suicide after being ‘scolded’ by mother

Hyderabad: Upset after allegedly being chided by his mother for not focusing on studies, a minor died by suicide on Monday at Sanathnagar area.

The deceased was identified as 16-year-old Rahul. He was an intermediate first year student in a private college. The incident occurred when his mother admonished him for not concentrating on studies which led to poor performance in exams.

The police said that Rahul went into his room and after locking it from inside, he hung himself to the fan with a saree in the wee hours of Monday. When the family members knocked on the door, there was no response, after which they broke open the door only to find Rahul hanging.

Based on a complaint by the deceased’s father, the Sanathnagar police have registered a case. An investigation has been initiated.

In a similar incident on January 20, a 17-year-old died by suicide as she jumped in front of a train at Borabanda railway station after being admonished by her father for sitting idle.