Hyderabad: Minor daughter kills mother for opposing marriage

Hyderabad: A juvenile on Monday murdered her mother for allegedly opposing marriage to her boyfriend. The incident occurred in the Rajendranagar area.

The incident took place when the girl and her boyfriend tried to persuade her mother for marriage, which led to a quarrel between them. Agitated over the denial, the minor couple murdered the woman by strangulating her with a scarf and fled from the scene.

The 40-year-old victim was residing with her husband and daughter at Chintalmet.

According to police, the incident came to light when the victim’s husband saw her lifeless body upon returning home.

The body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital and a search has been launched for the juvenile couple.