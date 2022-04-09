Hyderabad: Minor dies by suicide over alleged misuse of photograph

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident a minor girl allegedly died by suicide on April 7 at Mancherial over the alleged misuse of her pictures with a male friend.

Police said that the 20-year-old accused had put up a picture, which was clicked with the deceased as his profile picture on WhatsApp. Upon seeing herself in the picture, the girl consumed poison.

The incident came to light when the girl’s family heard a loud noise from her room, on Wednesday and rushed to check on her. After assessing her condition they rushed her to a hospital at Ballempalli, where she died while undergoing treatment. The family lodged a complaint against the suspect.

The police registered a case of abetment to suicide under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. The police said that the girl and the boy had an affair, which was opposed to by the girl’s parents.