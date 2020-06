Hyderabad: In an incident occurred at Moghalpura, a girl committed suicide for not getting mobile to play game.

According to sources, 13-year-old girl, a resident of Moghalpura wanted brother’s mobile to play games, however her brother refused to give the mobile. Going crazy over this, the girl hanged herself to a ceiling fan of the room and committed suicide.

Moghalpura police shifted the deadbody of the girl to Osmania hospital for post-mortem.

Source: Siasat news