Hyderabad: Minor girl gang raped in Old City, 3 held

Hyderabad: Yet another minor girl was raped in the city forcing the police to act swiftly against the accused persons. The incident was reported in the Chandrayangutta area of the Old City.

On June 17, the 14 year old girl who is the student of a private school was on way to meet her grand mother, when a group of men spotted her alone, they forcibly took her to Bandlaguda area and allegedly gang raped her.

After being unable to find her, the victim’s mother lodged a missing complaint with the Chandrayangutta police upon which a case of kidnapping under IPC section (363) was registered and G Sekhar sub-inspector of police took up investigation.

The police was able to locate the girl and during the investigation the minor girl narrated the facts of being gang raped by five unknown persons. The police launched a hunt for the accused persons and reportedly detained three men identified as Abbu, Sohail and Feroz .

The victim was later shifted to Bharosa centre and based on her statement the police altered the sections to IPC section 376(D) and POCSO act.

Although police had kept the case under wraps, it is likely that the arrest of the accused might be declared today.