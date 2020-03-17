Hyderabad: Minor girl raped, impregnated by electrician

Hyderabad: In 2012, the POCSO Act was enacted to protect children against the sexual offence. However, children are still becoming victims of sexual crimes.

In one such crime, a minor girl who recently turned 18 was sexually exploited by a 24-year-old electrician.

Accused promised to marry her

As per the details of the case, the girl and the electrician become friends when she was 17-year-old. Later, the friendship turned into a relationship.

After entering into the relationship, the accused sexually exploited the girl several times by promising to marry her.

How crime comes to light?

Recently, when the girl complained of stomach pain, her parents took her to the hospital. Doctors at the hospital confirmed that the girl is pregnant.

When the parents of the girl started questioning her, she disclosed everything about the relationship. After knowing the details, her parents confronted the accused who reportedly refused to marry her.

Police registered a case against the accused and arrested him.