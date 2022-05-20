Hyderabad: Minor mauled to death by dogs near Musi river

Hyderabad: In a gory incident under Kulsumpura police station limits on Thursday, a minor boy was mauled to death by dogs.

The victim was identified as 12-year-old Syed Sufiyan, who was fishing in the Musi river when a pack of dogs attacked him and mauled him to death. Upon hearing the screams of the young boy, passers-by chased the dogs away.

Sufiya suffered grievous injuries and passed away on the spot. Locals informed the police, who then shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Inspector Kulsumpura, Ashok Kumar said, “We have registered a case under Crpc section 174 (death of a person by suicide, or due to by an animal). Based on the preliminary investigation and our consultation with the doctors, multiple dog bites were found on the victim’s body. So it is certain that the death was a result of dog bites.”

“We are working closely with GHMC officials, who are also investigating the matter” added Kumar.