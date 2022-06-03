Hyderabad minor’s gang-rape: 1 arrested, all 5 accused identified

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police on Friday arrested one accused in connection with the alleged rape of a minor girl.

Amidst rumours of the involvement of kin high profile families, the police ruled out any involvement of the grandson of Telangana State Home Minister Mahmood Ali in the gang-rape case.

Based on the technical evidence including the CCTV footage and statement of the gang-rape victim, who is a minor, the police have identified the accused and have made one arrest.

Confirming the arrest of one of the accused in connection with the alleged gang-rape case, Deputy Commissioner of Police West Zone Joel Davis informed media that till now the police have identified five accused among which three are minors.

“Among the two major accused, one, Saduddin Malik has been arrested as per the procedure,” said Davis.

The other major, accused in the alleged gang-rape case, Umer Khan, will be arrested within 48 hours alongside the other three minors.

However, the DCP clarified that details of the other juveniles involved cannot be revealed as per orders of the Supreme Court.

The police have registered a case under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 9 and 10 of the POCSO act.

Details as of Friday morning:

On Saturday evening, the 17-year-old girl had gone to a pub with a friend, who left early. The teen reportedly befriended a boy and left the club with him and his friends to a pastry shop.The five boys allegedly parked the car at Jubilee Hills, and took turns raping the girl while the others stood guard outside the car, which the police confirmed as an Innova.

In another development on Friday, CCTV footage from outside the pub at Jubilee Hills shows the victim of the alleged gang rape speaking to the boys. The accused are said to be absconding.

The MLA’s son whose name had emerged in the case reportedly got off the car before the assault and ran away. When the girl’s father noticed injuries to her neck and asked her about them, she reportedly told him some boys had attacked her after a party at the pub.

The police initially registered a case of “outraging modesty” based on the girl’s father’s complaint. Later, when she gave a detailed statement, a rape case was filed under POCSO Act.