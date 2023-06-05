Hyderabad: Mir Alam Tank Bund to be beautified, opened to pedestrians

Hyderabad: The state government on Monday announced plans to renovate, beautify and open the Mir Alam Tank Bund for pedestrians.

The MAUD special chief secretary Arvind Kumar along with City Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi inspected the 5.5 km bund.

Inspected Mir Alam Tank bund along with MP Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi and officials.



We plan to open up the entire bund (5.5 kms) for pedestrians & take all necessary measures towards safety & economic & social rejuvenation

Shedding more light on it, Kumar shared an image map of the restoration work on his official Twitter page. The image explains the restoration work will be in five projects.

Map image of the restoration work of Mir Alam Tank Bund (Photo: Twitter)

The first project will cover the Other Necklace Road where a flea market and skill development centre are expected to come.

The second project is called Water Zen. This project will consist of Kayaking/row boating.

The third project will be called cluster park which is expected to be an open space for pedestrians and walkers.

The fourth project is called Dargah Precints which will host local festivities which will be a daily commute route for citizens.

The fifth project is called Musical Fountain Park.