Hyderabad: Miscreants spread hate over small quarrel incident

By SM Bilal Published: 25th August 2020 10:57 am IST

Hyderabad: Though Telangana decided to ban Ganesh celebrations this year in the form of pandals, mass gatherings and processions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. But the hate mongers are making efforts to communalize each and every incident of Hyderabad.

Amidst this, a video of two groups fighting next to a Ganesha idol went viral on the internet. Taking advantage of this video few miscreants tried to project the incident as people from other community prevented Hindus from installing a Ganesh idol by anti-Hindu goons.

One twitterati identified as Ashish Jaggi has uploaded the 1:10 minutes-long video on Twitter reads, as“This is happening in Hyderabad & not Pakistan Some local goons were opposing to the installation of Shri Ganesha’s statue & damaged it too, then some brothers had to bash them KCR thinks that he’s the next Nizam is teaming up with Razakars #AntiHinduKCR”

