Hyderabad: Missing software engineer’s dead body retrieved

Hyderabad: The dead body of missing software engineer who was swept in open nala was found in the Manikonda canal. The body was found in the Neknampur lake near the Golden Temple.

Gopishetti Rajinikanth, a software engineer, on fell into a manhole at Manikonda Golden Temple on Saturday night due to rain. He was working as a software engineer in Nova Green Company in Shadnagar. He came out of the house at 9 pm on Saturday night and fell into a drainage ditch under construction.

NDRF personnel carried out retrieve operations for the youth from Manikonda in the city to Neknampur pond. The body was found two days after the incident. Authorities have retrieved the dead body and shifted it Osmania hospital mortuary for autopsy.

A case has been registered with the Narsingi police station.