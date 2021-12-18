Hyderabad: MLA Raja Singh accuses Devi Sri Prasad of hurting Hindus

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh on Saturday said that Hindu sentiments have been hurt because of music director Devi Sri Prasad’s words equating devotional songs with ‘item’ songs. He said that hindus won’t allow Devi to come out onto the roads if he failed to deliver an apology for making such remarks.

The Goshamahal MLA wrote to the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad requesting him to take action against Devi Sri Prasad for ‘hurting the feelings of Hindus.

Devi Sri Prasad at an event promoting his latest film ‘Pushpa part one’ directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna and made a comment that the ‘item songs’ are quite similar to devotional songs. He sang his own item numbers Ringa Ringa and Oo antava mava by changing their lyrics into devotional songs.