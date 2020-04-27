Hyderabad: Moghalpura SI transferred for abusing public

Hyderabad: Police Commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar on Monday transferred a sub-Inspector of Police working with Moghalpura police station. The errant cop has been immediately attached with the police headquarters.

Chandramouli, a ranker Sub-Inspector who was deputed at a police check post at Bibi Bazaar X Roads in old city, allegedly misbehaved with public and used vulgar language.

In the name of implementing lockdown the SI had allegedly used highly objectionable words in front of women folk in old city, upon which few locals has video graphed it and made it viral on social media.

This act of SI came into picture within 24 hours after Police Commissioner Hyderabad instructing policemen not to use force against public and behave in good manner although while implementing lock down.

Police higher up had taken a note of the incident and transferred the SI with immediate effect.

