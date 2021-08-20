Hyderabad: Moharram procession passes off peacefully

Hyderabad: The historic Bibi-Ka-Alam procession on Friday passed peacefully in the old city.

The main procession began on Friday afternoon from Bibi Ka Alawa in Dabeerpura as caparisoned elephant Madhuri carried the historical Bibi ka Alam, studded with diamonds, from the Alawa.

The main procession of Bibi–ka–Alam passed through various parts of old city such as Shaik Faiz Kaman, Etebar Chowk, Charminar, Purani Haveli, Pathergatti.The procession had also passed through various Ashoor Khanas such as Alawa Qadm-e-Rasool, Alawa Sartooq, Aza Khana Zehra and Bait ul Qayam. The procession ended at Masjid-e-Ilahi in Chaderghat in the evening.

Police Commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar and along with the senior police officials have offered “Dhattis” to the Alam near Charminar.

In order to mark the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, one of the grandsons of the Prophet Mohammed, who was martyred in a Karbala in Iraq, 10th day of the first Islamic month of Moḥarrum is observed as Ashura and a large procession is taken out every year on elephant.

The procession includes the “Matam” (mourning with chest-beating and flagellation) with scores of Shia Muslims taking part in it.

The district administration including GHMC, Roads and Buildings and Hyderabad water works and Wakf Board have made necessary arrangements for the procession, while the Hyderabad police have made elaborate security arrangements for the peaceful passing of the procession. There were also traffic diversions made in certain parts of the old city.