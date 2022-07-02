Hyderabad: Money Heist mascots holding anti-Modi placards emerge (Videos)

Hyderabad: Amid all pomp and show of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national executive meeting in the city, a cold war has been spiralling between the ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samhiti (TRS) and the BJP in the state with a large number of ‘creative’ posters on display across various spots in the city.

Preceding PM Modi’s arrival into the city for his national executive meeet, aside from Money Heist themed posters that call him a robber, mascots dressed in red jumpsuits and masks like the show’s characters, sprung across various spots in the city holding placards that read, “We only rob bank. You rob the whole nation. #ByeByeModi.”

Social media users took to Twitter to share photos and videos of the mascots stationed at various locations including the Zaheerabad railway junction, Kacheguda railway station, and Punjab National Bank at Vanasthalipuram, among others.

“They are popping out at various crowded locations like petrol pumps, banks, railway stations etc,” tweeted a user.

The first similar hoarding was spotted in the city on Friday, ahead of Bharatiya Janata Party’s national executive meeting in the city. The poster, in LB Nagar circle, accused the Prime Minister of stealing from the public.

Several men donning Money Heist costumes are being witnessed in #Hyderabad protesting against #PMModi. They are popping out at various crowded locations like petrol pumps, banks, railway station etc. pic.twitter.com/MKoutGHbBK — dinesh akula (@dineshakula) July 2, 2022

Intrestingly even I saw him with a placard at #KachigudaRailwayStation today morning. But couldn’t get down from my car. My kids were excited to see in reality.. 🙌🏻 #Hyderabad#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/5oCMBmK7Z2 — Anil Goud (@AnilgoudKTRs) July 2, 2022

Social media convenor of the state ruling party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Satish Reddy posted an image of the hoarding on Twitter and said, “What creativity!”

Following the attack, several posters praising the TRS and KCR were vandalised allegedly by BJP functionaries across the city.

The posters, put up in the LB Nagar seat, highlighted the achievements of the state and KCR.

According to a TRS functionary, the vandalism by BJP workers allegedly took place minutes after the party put up hoardings across Hyderabad highlighting the achievements of KCR and the Telangana government.

Anti-Modi posters:

This is not the first time that such hoardings and posters have been installed around the city. In February this year, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Hyderabad on February 5 to unveil the Statue of Equality, a group of youngsters protested at the Hussain Sagar Lake asking several questions on job creation, ITIR for Telangana, Rail Coach Factory, Turmeric Board, Bayyaram Steel Factory and the setting up of an IIM in the state.

On May 26, Modi visited Hyderabad to participate in the completion of 20 years of the Indian School of Business (ISB) and address the graduation ceremony of the Class of 2022. Several posters, allegedly put up by the supporters of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party, sprung up on his way to the university asking him questions about the various pending projects.

BJP National Executive Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the city of Hyderabad on July 2 and 3 to attend the national executive meeting of the BJP at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).

Several chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are also expected to be present during the national-executive meeting. The Prime Minister last visited the city to participate in the 20th annual day celebrations of the Indian School of Business (ISB) and the graduation ceremony of the postgraduate programme class of 2022 of the business school.