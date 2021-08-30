Hyderabad: More facilities for Annapurna meal scheme beneficiaries

The state government is providing free and hygienic meals through 250 Annapurna canteens in the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Hyderabad: The beneficiaries of the five rupee Annapurna meal scheme which is being run by the state government in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad will now be provided with more facilities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is arranging seating arrangements for people and providing drinking water & washrooms facilities.

GHMC Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner V Mamatha has said that these facilities will be provided at the Kukatpally zone. She said five canteens have been marked in the zone. She added that on an experimental basis one canteen was set up in front of the zonal office in Moosapet.

She further said locations for four such canteens in Kukatpally, Alwal, Quthbullapur, and Gajularamam have been earmarked and works will begin soon.

The commissioner said that the budget allocated for each canteen has been designated at Rs.7.5 lakhs. She added that the places to set up more such canteens have been shortlisted in the 22 wards which come under the zone.

At present, there are an estimated 200 canteens in the GHMC limits from which 60,000 people avail the benefits of the Rs.5 meal scheme. Most among them are poor and daily wage laborers.

