Hyderabad: More GHMC employees test positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad: Amid the second wave of the COVID-19 infections, the offices of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation have been working under immense pressure as many of the employees working in different wings have contracted COVID-19 virus.

More than 40 officials of just the civic body’s headquarters at Tank Bund have tested positive for COVID-19.

Although the general public has not been allowed to interact with officials from the past few days, two members of the engineering wing, one from revenue, two from town planning, one from sports, three from IT, two from the administrative wing, one engineer Floors sitting on the ground, and electrical wing officials have contracted the virus.

On Tuesday alone, five people tested positive, three on Monday, two on Sunday and two on Saturday. Many zonal office officials have been similarly affected by COVID-19.

Because of a continuous spike in COVID-19 cases in GHMC offices, senior GHMC officials are considering active action to provide corporation officials with a work-from-home option.

The second option is that 50 per cent of the staff working from home and the rest can work from the office. Officers with digital keys and high-speed Internet connectivity at home can work from home.

“We are keeping a close eye on every official. If they come to the office late, we are asking them to prepare a Covid 19 test document, although they “We should not trust anyone because it would be a risk to other office workers,” a GHMC official told, as quoted by Deccan Chronicle.

Meanwhile, more than 40 sanitation workers from the Charminar zone protested against inadequate security measures for them. They are demanding manual attendance because they fear that biometric devices are transmitting COVID-19 to them.

GHMC advised people to call 040 – 21 11 11 11, 9154686549 or 9154686558 in case of any emergency or questions related to the COVID-19 virus.