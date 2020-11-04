Hyderabad: More than 100 lakes damaged due to heavy rains

Hyderabad: Out of 192 lakes located in Hyderabad and the surrounding area of the city, over 100 lakes got damaged due to incessant rainfall that lashed the city last month.

Report by Irrigation and CAD Dept

Irrigation & CAD Department (Irrigation & Command Area Development) prepared a report after inspecting water bodies after the ponds and lakes developed breaches following heavy rainfall in the city. As per the report, 185 lakes are located in GHMC limits whereas, 10 comes under the jurisdiction of HMDA.

The report also recommended government to release Rs. 984.5 lakhs for emergency repairs and 3,164 lakhs for permanent works.

Lakes in Hyderabad, surrounding areas

The damages caused to these lakes ranges from ‘severe’ to ‘mild’. Six lakes viz., Pedda Cheruvu at Meerpet, Bageerathamma Cheruvu at Puppalguda, Kotha Kunta at Miyapur, Mamidla Kunta at Gaganpahad, Shahhatam Talaab and Ananthagani Kunta at Shaikpet are in critical stage whereas, 14 water bodies that have developed breaches include, Brahmana Kunta, Brahman Cheruvu, Appa Cheruvu, Palle Cheruvu, Mamidla Kunta, Erra Kunta and Gurrum Cheruvu.

Lakes in GHMC limits

Out of the 185 water bodies located under GHMC limits, 20 lakes and ponds are in the Rajendranagar circle. They are Mir Alam Tank, Pathi Kunta, Brahman Kunta, Brahman Cheruvu, Mamidla Kunta, Marshabai Kunta, Noor Mohammad Kunta, Suleman Cheruvu, Bulbul Kunta, Erra kunta, Pale Cheruvu, Palle Cheruvu, Bum Ruknud Dowla, NIRD Lake, NIRD RTP 1 Lake, NIRD RTP 2 Lake, Talla Kunta, Malka Cheruvu, Mulagurd Lake (Agriculture University), Appa Cheruvu.