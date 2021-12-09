Hyderabad: More than 5000 persons fined for violating mask rule

Hyderabad: Amid the threat of Omicron, a new variant of COVID-19, the authorities in Telangana have enforced a rule for mandatory wearing of masks in public places.

In Hyderabad, over 5000 persons have been fined for violating the rule in one week. From December 1 to 7, Hyderabad police imposed fines against 2778 for violating the mask rule. In the same period, 1568 and 770 persons were fined by Rachakonda and Cyberabad police respectively, Times of India reported.

Across Telangana, 13570 persons have been fined in the same period. Those who violated the rule have faced a penalty of Rs 1,000.

COVID-19 vaccination in Hyderabad

Earlier, director of public health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao had appealed to people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour by wearing masks, hand sanitization, and maintaining social distance.

Appealing to eligible people to take the vaccination, he said that people can remain safe from any variant of COVID only by taking precautions and vaccination.

Telangana government is leaving no stone unturned to achieve 100 percent vaccination as soon as possible.

Arrangements at Hyderabad Airport

Meanwhile, special arrangements have been made at Hyderabad Airport for international passengers arriving from 11 at-risk countries.

The airport has also enabled a pre-booking process for the passengers. They can pre book the test prior to arrival. It can be done on the Hyderabad International Airport website (click here) and the designated lab’s website (click here).