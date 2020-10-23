Hyderabad: More walls of Golconda Fort may fall because of rains

Hyderabad: Heavy rains in Hyderabad last week not only damaged the residential and commercial buildings of Hyderabad but it also brought down some portions of the fortification of the historical Golconda Fort, the Qutub Shahi quake-proof architecture which remained unrattled for five centuries.

On October 12, a portion of one of the miradors of a rampart of Naya Qila collapsed. Then again on October 16, another wall inside the fort, in front of the Sri Jagadambika Devi temple, collapsed.

An official of Archeological Survey of India on the condition of anonymity told that decades of neglect made the stone-mud wall too feeble to withstand the onslaught of heavy rains. He further informed that they have sent their report to the headquarters in New Delhi and the authorities have advised to begin the repair work.

Meanwhile heritage activists have also crticised government and officials saying that their negligence is now taking a heavy toll on this magnificent monument of great historical importance. They said ASI is not taking interest in preserving the historical fort, which attracts the tourists from all over the world. They warned that if they continue neglecting the cracks that have developed in other parts of the Fort, it will not take much time for the Qutub Shahi monument to be fully ruined.