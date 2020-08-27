Hyderabad: Mosque becomes healthcare center, offers free treatment

By Sameer Updated: 27th August 2020 11:18 am IST
Hyderabad: A mosque in the Old City of Hyderabad has been turned into healthcare center exclusively for women and children below 10 years. It will provide treatment to five lakh persons of 31 slums around Wadi-al-Mahmood in Rajendranagar Mandal. There are no charges for the service.

Treatment irrespective of religion

The treatment will be provided to women and children irrespective of religion. The facilities available at the center include nebulization, intravenous fluid replacement, wound dressing, etc. It will also provide a free lab facility.

Special focus will be given to pregnant women by providing nutrient diet and medicines.

Helping Hand Foundation

The center is being run by Helping Hand Foundation (HHF), in collaboration with SEED, US.

Giving the details of the center, managing trustee of HHF, Mujtaba Hasan Askari said that doctors and support staff at the clinic will be women.

He also said that the clinic is COVID-19 compliant.

