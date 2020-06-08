Hyderabad mosques to continue lockdown restrictions

During the on-going month of holy Ramzan, various mosques of the city are illuminted with colourful lights including Ek Minar ki Masjid and Qutub Masjid.:Photo:Laeeq

Hyderabad: Despite orders to open mosques in the twin cities of Hyderabad, several mosque committees of the city have decided not to allow free public entry into the mosques in order to prevent spread of coronavirus.

After the decision by central government to open religious places for public, the state government also issued orders in this connection. But several mosque committees have decided to continue to allow limited number of devotees similar to what was being done during the lockdown, for some more days.

Following the announcement of opening of places of worship, the religious scholars after due pondering, issued fatwa that prayers can be resumed at mosques while following social distancing and other precautionary measures.

But despite that some mosques, as a precautionary measure, have decided to open the mosques while continuing lockdown restrictions.

Religious scholars have appealed elderly people and children below the age of 12 years, not to come to the mosques. Apart from them, people suffering from cough, cold and fever are also advised to pray at home.

Devotees are also advised to perform wudu at their house only, as toilets, ablution areas would be kept locked in the mosques.

Mosques will be closed soon after the offering of Farz prayer.

