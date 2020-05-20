Hyderabad: Most of shops at Charminar remain closed

Most of the shops at Charminar in Hyderabad seen closed as the hawkers and other traders of clothes were in confusion due to odd-even system. Photos: Mohammed Hussain

Hyderabad: Most of the shops at Charminar remained closed on Tuesday as many seized vehicles were parked in front of them.

Confusion also prevailed among the shop owners due to odd-even system.

Another issue that came into light is that the shop selling essential items are located next to either odd or even numbered shop thereby nullifying the main purpose of physical distancing norm.

It may be mentioned that Charminar is the hotspot for Ramadan shopping. However, this year, people may avoid shopping due to coronavirus scare.

