Hyderabad most surveilled city in India

Hussain Saify

Hyderabad has the most CCTVs in India in terms of how many cameras have an eye on 1000 people. Interestingly, among the top 20 cities in the list 18 of them belong to China and two of them are based out of China.

London comes third on the list with 627,727 cameras, making it 67.47 cameras per 1,000 people. Hyderabad ranks on 16th with 300,000 cameras, with 29.99 cameras per 1000 people.

In the survey, Chennai stands at 21 on the list with 2,80,000 cameras in the city with 25.52 cameras monitoring 1000 people.

In spite of the fact that Chennai ranks 21st, it has a crime rate of 40.68 points against Hyderabad’s 43.46 points. It makes it very clear that the crime rate also has to do with other Economic indicators like literacy rate and etc.

The entire scenario gets interesting with a city like Delhi, as the capital has 429,500 cameras. Yet it is at rank 33 in the list due to factors like population density and size of the city.

The world is expected to cross the one billion mark with surveillance cameras installed worldwide by 2021. According to IHS Markit’s latest report, India can clearly be seen actively increasing the momentum to secure its urban belts.