Hyderabad: Mother hangs self in front of children, records video



A 40-year-old woman hung herself while recording a video in front of her children on Sunday morning. The incident took place at Lalaguda in Secunderabad. The woman has been identified as Manjula.



The police have registered a case on the basis of a suspicious death. The body of the deceased has been sent to a hospital for postmortem examination.



The police said that Manjula took this drastic step due to family troubles.

Her sons Ranjith (11) and Tejas (10) found her trying to hang herself from the ceiling. Despite their efforts to persuade her against committing suicide, she hung herself in front of them.



The boys immediately informed their father, who then rushed to the scene. By the time he reached she had died.