Hyderabad: Moula Ali Kamaan to be fully restored by mid-April

Hyderabad: The Moula Ali Kaman in Secunderabad is set to be fully restored and renovated by mid-April. Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, tweeted on Wednesday and shared before and after pictures of the Kaman.

Minister @KTRTRS during one of his visits had asked the MoulaAli Kamaan (built in 1578 -Qutub Shahi regime) to be restored & renovated.

It's finally getting done & will be ready by mid-April.

Before (2014) and after(now) pics



Thanks @mirbkhan, @GHMCOnline pic.twitter.com/ezr7C2jZxA — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) March 30, 2022

In his tweet, Kumar mentioned that IT minister KT Rama Rao had asked for the restoration on one of his visits. In 2020, the restoration of the kaman was undertaken by the MA&UD with a Rs 50 lakh allocation.

The top portion had fallen off in 2019 and the structure itself was vandalised and had heavy rain damage. Before that, renovations were once made in 2011 after a lorry rammed into one of the pillars four years prior, damaging it heavily.

The kaman was built in the 19th century of bricks and lime mortar by the 6th Nizam, Mehboob Ali Khan. It was intended to be a welcoming archway for the Nizam’s troops heading into the Moula Ali Dargah.