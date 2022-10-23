Hyderabad: Mount Mercy School students donate blankets in old age homes

Hyderabad: To encourage the being empathetic and foster a sense of giving, students of Mount Mercy School, which is in Brindavan Colony, Toli Chowki, embarked on a blanket donation drive and distributed blankets in old age homes and to patients in Niloufer Hospital.

This initiative was a part of the ‘Joy of Giving week’, an annual event which the school observes to promotes generosity, kindness. It essentially reiterates that there is joy in the act of giving.

When asked what motivated them to donate blankets, Syed Madaan Hussain a student, said, “As the temperature is dropping, we thought of helping the underprivileged people in the city by helping them keep warm.”

As a part of the donation drive, the students enthusiastically collected funds and were able to buy, and successfully distribute 150 blankets to the needy.

“We were glad to have this opportunity to do our part in lending a helping hand to the less fortunate people” added Shoaib Alam, a student.