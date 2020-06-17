Hyderabad: Musi River and lakes to get facelift

Hyderabad: Under the sixth phase of Telanganaku Haritha Haram (TKHH) the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has prepared an action plan for planting more than 50 lakh saplings in all zones. “Most of the plantations are proposed along the avenue, colony, graveyard, minor roads, lake peripheries, nalas and along the Musi River,” claimed the Commissioner of GHMC Lokesh Kumar, said in a review meeting on Wednesday.

This such initiatives will be taken up in an organised manner along roads in all zones. The lakes in the GHMC area will be taken up with very dense plantations on bunds and buffer areas. Planting will also include all the nalas and lakes.

The commissioner said, “All the GHMC open spaces will be converted into tree parks by planting trees and providing walking tracks. The open spaces will be converted as public spaces with a green environment. The institutional areas also being taken up for planting.”

The municipal corporation is also taking up Miyawaki plantations this year to develop a dense green lung spaces in the City. The action plan also includes planting of trees, hedges and shrubs under flyovers, medians, parks, and etc.

Adding to the initiative, the GHMC is developing three urban forest parks at Suraram, Madannagua and Nadergul where dense plantations with native forest trees will be done along with other amenities.

Holding a review meeting with the Zonal Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners on implementation of Telanganaku Haritha Haram in GHMC limits here today, the Commissioner directed the officials to discuss with corporators to finalise the ward-wide action plan.

He suggested that 30,000 employees of all relevant wings of GHMC be involved to take care of its survival. Kumar is coordinating with the Residential Welfare Associations and like-minded organisations.

He said that as per the directions of government, 50 lakh plantations should be taken up this year. He also instructed that one officer be appointed to each location to look after the plantation, its fencing, watering and its growth.

Furthermore, the Kumar mentioned that a total of 9,300 kilometers of road length in the GHMC avenue plantation should be taken up on both sides.

He also suggested that the area should be done inside the compound wall of a private property upon consultation with the owner if the road is narrow. Among his instructions was that an avenue plantation should appear on the 709 kilometer-long main road along with a central median.

“Take this to open areas and on open layouts like Yadradri Forest Model to plant 40,000 plantations of different sizes of saplings in different rows in one hectare of land. Bio-fencing should be taken on layouts and taken plantation all along nalas.” Commissioner told.

