Hyderabad muslim groups urge govt to permit Nikah inside mosques

Hyderabad: A group of Muslims on Thursday urged the Telangana government to allow residents to hold Nikah ceremonies at the Shahi Masjid Bagh-e-Aam in Nampally, where COVID-19 restrictions remain in place, although the second wave has receded.

Nikahs mostly take place in mosques but due to COVID-19 restrictions, they have been closed and worshipers’ entry was limited to prayer offerings only.

A relative of a bride told the Times of India, they were not given permission by mosque authorities, citing COVID-19 criteria but objected as the lockdown has been lifted.

“We were not given permission to conduct the nikah ceremony at Shahi Masjid Bagh-e-Aam. The reason is not known,’’ said Mohammed Abdul Qayyum. “Such restrictions are upsetting as we (Muslims) generally prefer mosques for performing nikah,’’ he added.

Syed Shakir, a Qazi who performs the Nikah, told the media that there should not be any restrictions in mosques for the marriage contract. He said, “Written instructions have been placed in the mosque to prevent people from performing any kind of marriage ceremony even though many call me every day to ask to perform the Nikah at Masjid Bagh-e-Aam.”

An official of the minority Welfare Department, Muhammad Khasim told TOI that gatherings are still not allowed inside the Bagh-e-Aam mosque due to the pandemic. “The government asked to allow worshipers only for prayers and prohibit Nikah ceremonies,” he said.